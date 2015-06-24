Dead Daisies release Mexico video

The Dead Daisies have released a video for their latest single Mexico.

It’s taken from the supergroup’s second album Revolución, which features new frontman John Corabi, ex of Motley Crue, alongside Guns N’ Roses men Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed, Marco Mendoza, David Lowy and Brian Tichy.

Bassist Mendoza recently said: “When we were in the writing process, the idea came up to write a song about Mexico. Having spent the first 15 years of my life there, I was obviously excited.

“The result is a rocking in-your-face anthem with a very strong melody and hook. It’s a winner, in my opinion.”

The Dead Daisies have tour dates coming up with Kiss and Whitesnake, then return to the UK in December:

Oct 03: Perth Arena, Australia

Oct 06: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Oct 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Oct 10: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Oct 12: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 16: Auckland Vector Arena, Australia

Nov 08: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

Nov 09: St Petersburg Oktyabrskly, Russia

Nov 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Nov 13: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 14: Helsingor Culture Yard, Denmark

Nov 16: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czeck Republic

Nov 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 21: Zagreb Cebona Hall, Hungary

Nov 22: Belgrade Hala Pionir, Serbia

Nov 24: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria

Nov 25: Skopje Boris Trajkovski, Macedonia

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Dec 02: Utrech Tivilivredenburg, Netherlands

Dec 11: London Garage, UK