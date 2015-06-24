Dead Daisies release Mexico video

The Dead Daisies have released a video for their latest single Mexico.
It’s taken from the supergroup’s second album Revolución, which features new frontman John Corabi, ex of Motley Crue, alongside Guns N’ Roses men Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed, Marco Mendoza, David Lowy and Brian Tichy.
Bassist Mendoza recently said: “When we were in the writing process, the idea came up to write a song about Mexico. Having spent the first 15 years of my life there, I was obviously excited.
“The result is a rocking in-your-face anthem with a very strong melody and hook. It’s a winner, in my opinion.”
The Dead Daisies have tour dates coming up with Kiss and Whitesnake, then return to the UK in December:
Oct 03: Perth Arena, Australia
Oct 06: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Oct 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Oct 10: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
Oct 12: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 16: Auckland Vector Arena, Australia
Nov 08: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia
Nov 09: St Petersburg Oktyabrskly, Russia
Nov 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland
Nov 13: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 14: Helsingor Culture Yard, Denmark
Nov 16: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czeck Republic
Nov 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 21: Zagreb Cebona Hall, Hungary
Nov 22: Belgrade Hala Pionir, Serbia
Nov 24: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria
Nov 25: Skopje Boris Trajkovski, Macedonia
Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Dec 02: Utrech Tivilivredenburg, Netherlands
Dec 11: London Garage, UK