David Gilmour to release first new music in five years

David Gilmour is set to release his first new music since 2015 album Rattle That Lock.

The former Pink Floyd vocalist and guitarist has recorded the track Yes, I Have Ghosts, which will appear on his wife and author Polly Samson’s A Theatre for Dreamers audiobook – set for release on June 25 through W.F. Howes.

The standalone single is set to appear a week before the audiobook launches and is said to be inspired by a character from the novel, with the song co-written by Samson.

The audiobook will also feature original music from Gilmour throughout.

Gilmour says: “Polly’s vivid and poetic writing, coupled with her very natural narration voice, made joining forces to produce the audio version of A Theatre For Dreamers a fantastic and fulfilling experience.

“The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before. The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways.

“We were also lucky to have our daughter Romany in lockdown with us to contribute harp and additional vocals. I am really pleased and proud of how Polly’s words and my music have entwined.”

Samson adds: “We didn’t set out to work together on the audiobook, but lockdown meant I had to narrate and I’m grateful to David Gilmour for stepping in to the producer’s chair.

“We wanted to explore the creative possibilities of the format and produce something new, refreshing and innovative. Collaborating with David – as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums – we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don’t think has been done before.

“I hope the audiobook, which was recorded in our home studio, is received with the same levels of warmth and positivity as the printed version and that listeners enjoy the fruits of our creative collaboration.”

A Theatre for Dreamers is now available from Amazon.