David Gilmour teases Time and Breathe (In The Air) from Pompeii movie

David Gilmour has released another teaser clip from his upcoming Live At Pompeii movie – watch parts of Time and Breath (In The Air) above.

The film will be screened in select cinemas across the world on September 13 before going on general release on September 29.

It was shot during his July 2016 return to the Roman amphitheatre where Pink Floyd recorded their own movie in 1971 – but Gilmour’s show marked the first time since the first century that an audience attended a show there.

He recently explained his attitude to concert perfection, saying: “I don’t consider that playing the songs perfectly as on the record is my idea of perfection.

“I want it to be live music. I want the people who play with me to have some autonomy. I’d rather that we go for something and enjoy playing and making music.”

David Gilmour Live At Pompeii tracklist

5am Rattle That Lock Faces Of Stone What Do You Want From Me The Blue The Great Gig In The Sky A Boat Lies Waiting Wish You Were Here Money In Any Tongue High Hopes One Of These Days Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Pts 1-5) Fat Old Sun Coming Back To Life On An Island Today Sorrow Run Like Hell Time/Breathe (In The Air) (Reprise) Comfortably Numb

The David Gilmour Quiz: how well do you know the Pink Floyd guitarist?