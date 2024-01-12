"She's the greatest female rock voice of all time, she's untouchable": David Draiman sings Ann Wilson's praises as he duets with Heart's vocalist on new Disturbed single Don't Tell Me

Disturbed have recruited Heart's Ann Wilson to duet with frontman David Draiman on their new single Don't Tell Me, and Draiman couldn't be more thrilled with the results of the collaboration.

"I have tremendous respect for Ann," says Disturbed's vocalist. "In my humble opinion, she's the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she's untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."

"I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman," Ann Wilson adds. "Disturbed did a version of The Sound Of Silence that my husband and I both really dug. And so when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance. And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top. Hopefully we'll find a time to perform Don't Tell Me live together at some point. If they call, I'm there."

Watch the video below:

Disturbed will resume their Take Back Your Life tour in the US on January 19, and will be on the road in America through to March 3.



Heart played their first shows since 2019 in December, performing two gigs in California before a hometown arena show in Seattle on New Year's Eve. The reunited group will play in support to Def Leppard and Journey at select dates on their co-headlining US tour later this year.



"We’re gonna see how it works with the Heart thing, whether it feels like a level up," Wilson stated in a recent radio interview. "If it does feel like a level up, then we’ll keep doing it. But that’s what it has to be. It can’t just slide down into jukebox time. It’s gotta be real. No going through the motions. No phoning it in. No just getting on some kind of circuit just to take people’s money and play the old songs again and again and again. No, we’re gonna make it cool, really make it cool."



In June, Nancy Wilson told New York rock station 102.3 WBAB that she and her sister had been working together on new music, adding, "It's been a really nice kind of rediscovery of our relationship, working on music together again. So, yeah, I'm really happy about that."