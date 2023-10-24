Heart announce first show in more than four years

Heart have announced their first live show in more than four years. The band – led by Ann and Nancy Wilson – will perform a hometown show at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on New Year's Eve, with support from John Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Heart last played together on 2019's Love Alive tour, and although the relationship between the sisters had reportedly been frosty, Ann Wilson told Classic Rock in 2022 that they weren't feuding.

"We’re not." she said. "It’s a myth. Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven’t figured out a compromise yet.

"Fifty years on, I still want it to break barriers and rules, and she’s more satisfied to ride the LA imaging thing and just do legacy stuff. So that’s a real split between us. Things like this will happen, though, but then they’ll get better, and we’ll love each other more."

More recently the pair have been openly conciliatory, with Nancy joining Ann onstage for an encore of the classic Barracuda during that latter's show earlier this month at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, CA. Meanwhile, Nancy also took to social media to extol the virtues of her sister's recent album Another Door, describing her singing as "Amazing".

In June, Nancy told New York rock station 102.3 WBAB that the pair had been working together on new music, adding, "It's been a really nice kind of rediscovery of our relationship, working on music together again. So, yeah, I'm really happy about that."

Heart's line-up for the Seattle show will reportedly include four members of Ann Wilson's band Tripsitter – guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, guitarist/keyboardist Paul Moak and drummer Sean Lane – plus guitarist Ryan Waters, who was in Heart's 2019 touring lineup.