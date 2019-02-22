David Crosby announces spring tour with the Sky Trails band

David Crosby has announced a 24-date US tour which will take place this spring.

He’ll hit the road once again in support of his 2017 album Sky Trails, which came quickly after the release of 2016’s Lighthouse.

He’ll be joinedd on the tour by keyboardist and vocalist James Raymond, guitarist Jeff Pevar, bassist Mai Agan, drummer Stevie D and keyboardist and vocalist Michelle Willis.

Speaking previously, Crosby said: “If there is one thing I know, it's that music is a healing force. It's something we really need more of right now."

The shows will get under way on May 10 at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis and conclude with a performance at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor on June 16.

Find a full list of dates below.

David Crosby 2019 US tour

May 10: Minneapolis Pantages Theatre, MN

May 11: Milwaukee The Pabst Theater, WI

May 13: St Charles The Arcadia Theatre, IL

May 15: St Louis Sheldon Concert Hall, MO

May 16: Nashville City Winery, TN

May 18: Brevard Music Center, NC

May 20: Melbourne King Centre For The Performing Arts, FL

May 21: Fort Lauderdale Parker Playhouse, FL

May 23: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

May 24: Key West Theater, FL

May 26: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

May 29: Virginia Beach Sandler Centre For The Performing Arts, VA

May 30: Charleston Clay Center For Arts & Sciences, WV

Jun 01: Pennsauken Cooper River Park, NJ

Jun 02: Munhall Carnegie Music Hall Of Homestead, PA

Jun 04: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Jun 05: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Jun 07: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jun 08: Woodstock Levon Helm Studios, NY

Jun 10: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Jun 12: New London Garde Arts Centre, CT

Jun 13: Lebanon Opera House, NH

Jun 15: Beverly The Cabot Theater, MA

Jun 16: Bar harbor Criterion Theater, ME