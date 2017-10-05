David Bowie V&A exhibition headed to New York

The Victoria And Albert Museum’s travelling David Bowie exhibition is headed to New York.

Titled David Bowie Is, the collection debuted in London in 2013 and featured hundreds of items from Bowie’s personal archive.

Now it’ll make its way to the Brooklyn Museum where it will run from March 2- July 15.

Approximately 400 items will be on display, including 60 custom-made performance costumes, 85 handwritten lyric sheets, drawings and oil paintings, while more than 40 music videos and TV clips will be available to view.

Bowie’s longtime collaborator Tony Visconti has also created a custom audio mix made up of snippets of Bowie’s songs for the exhibition.

The event documents Bowie’s life from his teenage years through his last 20 years when he was a resident in New York. Tickets are available directly from the museum.

Bowie died at the age of 69 in January 2016 after an 18-month battle with cancer and just days after releasing his final album Blackstar.

