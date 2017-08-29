Trending

David Bowie tracks streamed one billion times

Spotify confirm that David Bowie tracks have been streamed a billion times, with Heroes the most popular song

David BOwie
David Bowie during the Heroes photo shoot
(Image: © Sukita)

David Bowie tracks have been streamed one billion times via Spotify, the service has confirmed.

His most popular song is 1977 classic Heroes, which has been played more times than runners up Let’s Dance, Space Oddity, Life On Mars and Starman.

Heroes is the subject of two upcoming released from Parlophone. On September 22 a 40th anniversary picture disc will go on sale, while on September 29 the song is featured in compilation set A New Career In A New Town.

Listing the 19 most streamed Bowie tracks, a press release quoted the late icon saying in 2002: “The absolute transformation of everything that we ever thought about music will take place within 10 years, and nothing is going to be able to stop it. Music itself is going to become like running water or electricity.”

See the full list below.

David Bowie’s most streamed Spotify tracks

  1. Heroes
  2. Let’s Dance
  3. Space Oddity
  4. Life On Mars
  5. Starman
  6. Rebel Rebel
  7. Moonage Daydream
  8. Changes
  9. Ziggy Stardust
  10. Modern Love
  11. Fame
  12. The Man Who Sold The World
  13. China Girl
  14. Oh! You Pretty Things
  15. Sound & Vision
  16. Where Are We Now?
  17. This Is Not America
  18. Ashes To Ashes
  19. Young Americans

