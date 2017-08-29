David Bowie tracks streamed one billion times

David Bowie tracks have been streamed one billion times via Spotify, the service has confirmed.

His most popular song is 1977 classic Heroes, which has been played more times than runners up Let’s Dance, Space Oddity, Life On Mars and Starman.

Heroes is the subject of two upcoming released from Parlophone. On September 22 a 40th anniversary picture disc will go on sale, while on September 29 the song is featured in compilation set A New Career In A New Town.

Listing the 19 most streamed Bowie tracks, a press release quoted the late icon saying in 2002: “The absolute transformation of everything that we ever thought about music will take place within 10 years, and nothing is going to be able to stop it. Music itself is going to become like running water or electricity.”

See the full list below.

David Bowie’s most streamed Spotify tracks

Heroes Let’s Dance Space Oddity Life On Mars Starman Rebel Rebel Moonage Daydream Changes Ziggy Stardust Modern Love Fame The Man Who Sold The World China Girl Oh! You Pretty Things Sound & Vision Where Are We Now? This Is Not America Ashes To Ashes Young Americans

