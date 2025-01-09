Hear ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo team with wife Paula and current Slayer guitarist Gary Holt to cover Scorpions’ Animal Magnetism

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has teamed with his wife Paula and current Slayer member Gary Holt to cover Scorpions classic Animal Magnetism.

The Lombardos, using the pseudonym Venamoris, have released the rendition to promote their upcoming album To Cross Or To Burn, out on February 28 via Ipecac. Watch the video below.

The song holds a special place in Dave’s heart, as Scorpions were the first band he ever saw live.

“My first concert was May 25, 1980. Scorpions opening for Ted Nugent’s Scream Dream tour,” he comments. “We (Slayer) had covered a couple Scorpions songs in the early years, but I never would have thought of re-imagining one of their songs at that time. Now it seems like the most natural thing to do.”

The drummer continues: “The idea to recreate Animal Magnetism came to me late one night. I could hear Paula’s sultry voice, the song taking on a slightly industrial feel… and I could fully hear Gary Holt play this insane lead. It’s been really incredible to see this idea come to life.

“﻿To release this at the same time this iconic band is celebrating 60 years is a perfect way for me to thank them for an inspiring first show in 1980… and for all they have contributed since.”

Animal Magnetism is the third single taken from To Cross Or To Burn, following In The Shadows and Spiderweb. As well as Holt, the album is set to feature beloved metal musicians Alex Skolnick (Testament), Trevor Dunn (Mr Bungle) and Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies, Korn).

Paula says: “To Cross Or To Burn has taken us down a darker, very different path than our first album [2023’s Drown In Emotion]. There’s a confidence in this body of work. An overall vibe of heaviness that was unexpected. Verses of hard truths now bound in acceptance. The soul-searching continues.”

Dave drummed for Slayer from 1981 to 1992, then again from 2001 to 2013. Holt joined the band as a live member in 2011, then permanently in 2013 after the death of longtime guitarist Jeff Lombardo. The band retired in 2019 but returned as a live-only force last year.

Since his Slayer exit, Dave has drummed for the Misfits, Mr Bungle, Dead Cross, Testament and Empire State Bastard. He also released a solo album, Rites Of Percussion, in 2023.

As for Scorpions, the German rock legends will start a Las Vegas residency next month, then will tour South America and Europe. Drummer Mikkey Dee (ex-Motörhead) was recently hospitalised with sepsis but is set to perform at all of the band’s upcoming dates.