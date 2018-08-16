Dave Kerzner’s In Continuum announce debut album Acceleration Theory

Dave Kerzner’s new project In Continuum have announced plans to release their debut album later this year and have revealed a run of tour dates.

Acceleration Theory will be released later this year on a date still to be confirmed and will feature guest appearances from drummer Nick D’Virgilio, guitarist John Wesley and vocalist Jon Davison.

Meanwhile, the core lineup brings together Kerzner and his Sound Of Contact bandmate Matt Dorsey, along with Gabriel Agudo, Randy McStine and Marco Minnemann, while Michael Sadler and Fernando Perdomo make guest appearances.

Acceleration Theory is a concept album containing material that Kerzner had originally envisioned for the second Sound Of Contact album, which was shelved following the departures of Simon Collins and Kelly Nordstrom.

Kerzner describes the record as “interstellar love story” and adds: “Years ago, I had a sci-fi movie script called Acceleration Theory that explained why, after millions of years of man on Earth, we got this sudden technological revolution in the 20th century.”

“I blended that story with ideas I had contributed to a potential Sound Of Contact album about a female alien who falls in love with an Earth man.”

The results are said to have a “cinematic feel” with a “rich science fiction story told through both the lyrics and dramatic instrumental music.”

In Continuum will debut some of the tracks from Acceleration Theory during their set at the ProgStock Festival in Rahway, New Jersey, on October 5.

The band will then play Reggie’s Rock Club in Chicago on October 7 before their previously announced appearance at next year’s Cruise To The Edge, which runs from February 4-9.

Watch a trailer for the album and live shows below, while further album details will be revealed in due course.