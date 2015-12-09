Dave Kerzner launches Nothing video

Dave Kerzner has launched a video for his solo track Nothing.

It’s taken from his album New World and features Nick D’Virgilio, Fernando Perdomo and Sound Of Contact bandmate Matt Dorsey.

Kerzner recently said of the title: “New World is a cinematic type of concept album. I’ve planned a lot of visual elements to go along with the music, in the form of music videos and also for the upcoming live shows.”

He’ll tour Europe in March with the Dave Kerzner Band, which features guitarist Fernando Perdomo, Pink Floyd backing vocalist Durga McBroom and guests from Sound of Contact, Mantra Vega, Mostly Autumn and others. The shows are double-headers with District 97.

New World is on sale now in a range of formats.

DAVE KERZNER BAND 2016 TOUR DATES

Mar 26: London Borderline, UK

Mar 27: Leicester Musician, UK

Mar 28: Robin 2, Bilston, UK

Mar 29: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Mar 31: Russelsheim Das Rind, Germany

Apr 02: Prog Dreams V, Holland