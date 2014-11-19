Dave Kerzner leads studio tribute to Genesis' Lamb

Dave Kerzner has announced a tribute to classic Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway - 40 years to the week after the original was launched.

The former Sound Of Contact man is working with Francis Dunnery under the name Sonic Elements on a remake to be called IT. It’s set to feature contributions from Nick D’Virgilio, Steve Rothery, Billy Sherwood, Nad Sylvan and others.

They’ve released a clip of their version of In The Cage for streaming. Hear it below.

Kerzner says: “This tribute to the picaresque album is done in a classic rock-meets-modern film score style, combining authentic vintage instruments from the 70s – including sounds recorded at Genesis’ studio with engineer Nick Davis – along with a full orchestra.”

IT is expected in early 2015. The Lamb, launched on November 18, 1974, was Genesis’ sixth studio outing and the last to feature Peter Gabriel.