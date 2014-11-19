Trending

Dave Kerzner leads studio tribute to Genesis' Lamb

By Prog  

Ex Sound Of Contact man masterminding remake of 1974 album with Francis Dunnery and star guests

Dave Kerzner has announced a tribute to classic Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway - 40 years to the week after the original was launched.

The former Sound Of Contact man is working with Francis Dunnery under the name Sonic Elements on a remake to be called IT. It’s set to feature contributions from Nick D’Virgilio, Steve Rothery, Billy Sherwood, Nad Sylvan and others.

They’ve released a clip of their version of In The Cage for streaming. Hear it below.

Kerzner says: “This tribute to the picaresque album is done in a classic rock-meets-modern film score style, combining authentic vintage instruments from the 70s – including sounds recorded at Genesis’ studio with engineer Nick Davis – along with a full orchestra.”

IT is expected in early 2015. The Lamb, launched on November 18, 1974, was Genesis’ sixth studio outing and the last to feature Peter Gabriel.