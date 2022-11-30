Dave Foster Band share video trailer for new album Glimmer

The Dave Foster Band have shared a video teaser for their upcoming album Glimmer, which you can watch below.

The band have announced that they will release the new album through English Electric recordings on April 24 (with the digital version following on May 19). The album is the follow-up to the band's 2019 release Nocebo.

"The pandemic stopped any further touring of Nocebo, but instead allowed us to embark on a really inspiring run of writing songs," says Foster of the new album. "We actually recorded the drums between lockdowns, which was frustrating but at least meant that we could let the songs mature. By the time we got round to recording again the songs had grown and developed into their final shape."

“Britain was leaving the European Union, the Covid pandemic was just around the corner and I was all at sea in my private life,” adds Duthc vocalist Dinet Poortman. “Dave was sending me his pieces of music and I would play around with them and see what happened melodically and lyrically. Due to the lockdowns we literally had nothing else to do, but for me personally it was also great therapy as I was coming to terms with a marriage that had just ended. On the one hand it provided a lot of inspiration, but on the other made me realise that life is fragile and that people and relationships deserve to be cherished."

Glimmer has been produced by Foster, the album features guest musicians that include bassist Neil Fairclough (Queen + Adam Lambert), drummer Leon Parr (Steve Rothery Band), pianist Anthony Hindley and string arranger Stephen Boyce Buckley.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. A single will be released in January.

Pre-order Glimmer UK.

Pre-order Glimmer US.





(Image credit: Press)

Dave Foster Band: Glimmer

1. Every Waking Moment

2. Run

3. Stigma

4. Chasing An Echo

5. Dive In

6. Memory Box

7. …Or You Steal Some

8. The Rules Have Changed

