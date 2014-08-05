Dave Brock Wins Lifetime Achievement At Last Year's Awards

Last year Hawkwind mainman and solo artist on his own right, Dave Brock, won the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Progressive Music Awards.

He received the award from TV presenter and mega Hawkwind fan Matthew Wright, as you can see from this exclusive video clip.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is chosen by Prog Magazine itself and awarded to the recipient on the evening in question. This year the Progressive Music Awards takes place on 11 September at The Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s legendary Globe Theatre, where this year’s Visionary Award winner will be announced.

If you haven’t already done so, there’s still time to vote in this years Awards. Head to awards.progmagazine.com and register your vote. Voting closes this Friday, 8 August.