Dave Bainbridge details new solo album On The Edge (Of What Could Be)

Iona/Strawbs/Lifesigns guitarist Dave Bainbridge has revealed details about his latest solo album, On The Edge (Of What Could Be).

Bainbridge's fifth solo excursion, and the follow-up to 2021's To the Far Away, will be released in March, but a special edition is being prepared for Bainbridge's Patreon fans for earlier release.

With Bainbridge on assorted guitars, other stringed instruments, keyboards, percussion and backing vocals, the album also features guest appearances from Simon Phillips (all drums and percussion), Lifesigns bandmate Jon Poole (basses), Sally and Susie Minnear (vocals), Ebony Buckle (vocals), Rachel Walker (vocals), Randy McStine (vocals), Iain Hornal (vocals), Nick Burn (vocals), Troy Donockley (uilleann pipes, whistles, vocals, additional guitar), David Fitzgerald (saxes, flute, whistle), Frank van Essen (violins/violas), Jonas Pap (cellos) and Nigel Cameron (whistles, vocals).

"There are just a handful still available," says Bainbridge of the Patreon version, which will be available soon. "Only 75 of these are being made!"

The Patreon-only version will include items exclusive to this version of the release, including, art cards featuring the album’s artwork, both CDs from the 2 CD version of the album (ie the album plus a bonus disc), a 3rd CD exclusive to this release, a special booklet which will include photos of the patrons who have pre-ordered this version, a CD-sized signed certificate and a 10% off store discount, valid for a year off any item in Bainbridge's Music Glue store.

All proceeds from the Patreon box pre-orders goes directly into paying for the completion of the album.

You can see the artwork for On The Edge (Of What Could Be) below.

