Darkher to perform at London’s 8 Years Of Chaos weekend

Darkher will play a special show at The Black Heart in Camden, London, next month.

West Yorkshire-based vocalist and songwriter Jayn H Wissenberg will take to the stage as part of Chaos Theory’s first event of 2018 – The Facemelter – which forms part of the 8 Years Of Chaos weekend.

The event will take place on Friday, February 2, with Darkher joined by Dystopian Future Movies and Soden.

Wissenberg’s Darker have previously toured with artists including Emma Ruth Rundle, Esben And The Witch, Dead Meadow and Chelsea Wolfe, with their material described as “slowly building storm clouds of guitars and haunting, spine-tingling vocals.”

Tickets for the show are now available to purchase. Darkher’s most recent album was 2016’s Realms.

