Darkher share acoustic version of new song Love's Sudden Death - hear it now!

Dark folk act Darkher have premiered a new song, Love's Sudden Death. The atmospheric acoustic track will be electrified for their forthcoming second album, which is tentatively slated for release later in 2021

Darkher's Jayn Maiven reveals, "This acoustic version of Love's Sudden Death was recorded in the woods of Hell Hole Rocks in Heptonstall, West Yorkshire at dusk while the rooks were settling in the surrounding trees.

"The song is a dark romantic ballad, which was heavily inspired by the mood of this ancient landscape and how it reflects the emotions within – dramatic, beautiful, and sometimes bleak."

Originally formed as a solo project in 2012 and Darkher's self-titled debut EP was released the following year. The full-length debut, Realms, was in 2016 and earned comparisons to Chelsea Wolfe, Esben And The Witch and Solstafir. Darkher has since expanded to a duo with the addition of live drummer Christopher Smith.

Love's Sudden Death was first premiered as part of Roadburn Redux.