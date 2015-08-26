Danzig lined up for Portlandia guest spot

Glenn Danzig looks set to appear on an upcoming episode of hit TV show Portlandia.

The former Misfits frontman was photographed with Portlandia cast members Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Actress and writer Brownstein is also a member of all-girl rock band Sleater-Kinney.

She posted the picture to her Twitter account, along with the caption: “Summer Goths. With Danzig. Dreams (nightmares?) do come true. #Portlandia”

Danzig – who was caught up in a post-gig scuffle with a fan last month – is expected to release an album of covers this summer, featuring versions of tracks by Black Sabbath, ZZ Top and the Everly Brothers.

Sleater-Kinney last year announced their comeback and released album No Cities To Love earlier this year.