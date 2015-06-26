Danzig covers Sabbath, ZZ Top on solo record

Glenn Danzig has revealed his upcoming solo covers album will feature tracks by Black Sabbath, ZZ Top and the Everly Brothers.

The singer says Skeletons could be released as soon as next month, although no exact date has been announced.

Black Sabbath’s N.I.B, Rough Boy by ZZ Top, The Troggs’ A Girl Like You and Crying In The Rain by the Everly Brothers feature on the record.

On his Sabbath cover, Danzig tells Rolling Stone: “It’s one of the Sabbath songs I really liked, and the first Sabbath record is pretty groundbreaking. I just dropped it down to a half beat, pulled all the bass out of the beginning, and it’s just drums, guitar and vocals. When the chorus comes in, it’s just big old bass chords and church bells.

“My attitude with covers is, make it your own or else leave it alone.”

He also hints that work on the next Danzig album is coming along nicely. He says: “It’s pretty much all recorded, except I keep writing extra songs so I’m gonna go back in the studio probably at the end of June. Some of it’s very swampy and dark. It’s pretty heavy though.”

Last year Danzig revealed that as well as the covers album and next Danzig record, he was working on an EP of Elvis Presley covers.

Danzig tour with Pennywise and Cancer Bats next month.

DANZIG/PENNYWISE/CANCER BATS TOUR 2015

Jul 14: Houston Paramore Live Bayou Music Center, TX

Jul 17: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jul 21: Denver Rollergirls Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Jul 27: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC