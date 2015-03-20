Sleater-Kinney: No Cities To Love

Between their interim musical projects and successful TV sketch shows (co-vocalist and guitarist Carrie Brownstein’s Portlandia), the women of Sleater-Kinney have hardly been resting on their laurels since their last album ten years ago.

But be thankful they got the itch to reunite and scratched it, because No Cities To Love is one of the feminist punk geniuses’ finest hours.

From rocket-fuelled opener Price Tag onwards, hyper-intelligent lyrics collide with expertly crafted riffs, the take-no-prisoners vocals of Corin Tucker and Brownstein, and the beating heart of the band, Janet Weiss’s propulsive drumming.

Anthemic and kinetic, you won’t hear a more exciting punk album this year./o:p