Worsnop explains Asking Alexandria exit

Danny Worsnop says it was “just time” for him to leave Asking Alexandria after seven years and three albums as he and the band were headed in different musical directions.

The singer announced his departure from the band late last month, saying: “Asking Alexandria and I are moving forward in separate ways. Over the last eight years we’ve done some amazing things and created something truly special. I want what’s best for the band – and at this point in time, that isn’t me.

“Asking Alexandria will continue to tour throughout the year and will be working on a new album. I will always support and love Asking Alexandria and cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Worsnop’s news came just days after his new band, We Are Harlot, revealed plans to release their self-titled debut album on March 31 via Roadrunner Records.

Worsnop tells Artisan News: “Like I said in my press release, it was just time for us to part ways. We reached a point, musically, where we wanted different things. I wish them all the best in the future, and I will always follow it and support it. It was just time.”

Rumours suggest Asking Alexandria have brought in Down & Dirty frontman Denis Shaforostov to fill Worsnop’s slot as they prepare to enter the studio this month to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny.