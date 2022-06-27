Dana Dentata transforms into a murderous bodybuilder in new video for Dstock '99

Dana Dentata has released the gloriously gruesome music video behind Dstock '99, a song lifted from her 2021 debut album pantychrist.

Directed by Tyler Bradberry, the video sees the nu gen frontrunner transform into an immensely powerful bodybuilder as a way of destroying her oppressors. As a result, she ventures on a murderous rampage, and kills her enemies in gory ways, such as brutalising their genitals and smashing their heads in between her muscular hands. It's all very graphic, and probably not for those with queasy stomachs or hangovers still holding on from the weekend.

First revealing the video on Friday via a post on Instagram – the same day as the Roe V. Wade repeal which implemented restrictions and bans on women's reproductive rights across America – Dentata wrote: "the timing is timely. women are feeling frustrated and upset today – I said HOLD MY BEER 💪🏼 link in bio.



#DSTOCK99VIDEO is finally here and I want to thank every person that was a part of this and helped this vision come to life, I laughed so hard I cried and every person there understood the fuckin assignment."

The song title itself is in reference to the Woodstock festival of 1999, which was plagued by riots and reports of sexual assault.

Released last September, Pantychrist was described by Metal Hammer as an album that "condemns masculine violence by meeting it head on with equally brutal feminine rage" while harnessing "Catholic imagery with explorations of bodily autonomy, mental health struggles and overcoming self-doubt".

Watch it below: