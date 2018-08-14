Dan Reed Network return with new album and single

Dan Reed Network have announced that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Fight Another Day is titled Origins – and it’ll arrive on November 23 via Reed’s Zero One Entertainment label. To mark the announcement, the band have released a video for lead single Fade To Light, which can be watched below.

While recording the album, the band invited fans to studio sessions, with those in attendance able to see the creation of a track from start to finish, provide backing vocals, and appear in the new video.

Reed says: “The video for Fade To Light is taken from the inaugural live studio recording session at Blueprint Studios in Manchester and is the perfect microcosm for this entire process.

“What I think really translates throughout is how having an audience in the room fed the band with a unique energy that pushed us to expand our creative horizons. We’re thrilled with the results.

Reed continues: “A major part of this idea was taking control of the creative process moving forward as well as reclaiming music we’d recorded in the past.

“We thought those in attendance would really appreciate us not only creating something new but reimagining one of their favourite songs.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed revisiting these songs and contemplating the artistic journey we went on at the time and what we now can bring to that now as more mature song writers and musicians."

Dan Reed Network will head out on tour in support of Origins across the UK throughout November, with support from Mason Hill and Hollowstar.

Dan Reed Network - Origins

1. Fade To Light

2. Ritual

3. Right In Front of Me

4. Forgot To Make Her Mine

5. Shameless

6. Let It Go

7. One Last Time

8. Rainbow Child

Dan Reed Network 2018 UK tour dates

Nov 07: Bilston The Robin 2

Nov 08: Newcastle Riverside

Nov 10: Inverness Monsterfest

Nov 13: Glasgow Garage

Nov 14: Wakefield Warehouse 23

Nov 16: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

Nov 17: Chester The Live Rooms

Nov 21: Stoke Eleven

Nov 22: Derby The Venue

Nov 23: London229 Venue (Album launch party)

Nov 24: London The Landor (Album listening party)

Nov 25: Manchester Club Academy