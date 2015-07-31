Dan Patlansky premieres Fetch Your Spade video

Dan Patlansky has premiered his video for Fetch Your Spade with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the South African’s seventh album Dear Silence Thieves, which has already won him an album of the year award.

Patlanksy recently said: “The biggest focus on the album is the songs. As producer Theo Crous put it, ‘We can take this album in any direction, but the song – platform – needs to be what it builds on.’

“We didn’t move on to guitar sounds, solos or singing until we were were happy with how the song was. It’s taken me years to realise, but it’s the right direction to be going in.”

Patlansky opens for Joe Satriani on his November UK tour, then headlines London’s Borderline in December with special guest Aaron Keylock. He’s featured in the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+. Fetch Your Spade appears on the magazine’s covermount CD.

Joe Satriani tour

Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall Nov 10: London Eventim Apollo

Headline show

Dec 05: London Borderline, with Aaron Keylock