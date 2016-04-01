Curved Air cancel 3 UK shows as Sonja Kristina rushes to son's bedside

Curved Air have cancelled three UK shows as singer Sonja Kristina has rushed to the bedside of her “seriously ill son.”

The band were due to play in Ruislip tonight (Friday), Howden on April 2 and Bolton on April 3, but all three have been pulled. Curved Air say: “Sonja has had to travel to the USA to be with her son who is seriously ill.”

As it stands, all other upcoming dates – including the tour with Renaissance – are still scheduled to go ahead.

Apr 01: Ruislip Social Club, UK (cancelled)

Apr 02: Howden Shire Hall, UK (cancelled)

Apr 03: Bolton The Railway, UK (cancelled)

Apr 17: Buxton Opera House, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 18: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 19: Bilston The Robin, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 20: Newcastle Academy, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 21: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 22: Glasgow ABC, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK (with Renaissance)

Apr 26: London Shepherds Bush O2 Academy, UK (with Renaissance)

Jul 16: Pavoda Festival, Italy

Aug 06: Kent A New Day Festival, UK

Aug 07: Cambridge Rock Festival, UK

Nov 11: London The Borderline, UK

Nov 13: Bilston The Robin, UK