Culture Abuse reveal headline UK and European tour

Culture Abuse have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

The San Francisco outfit have lined up a total of 26 dates throughout October and November in support of their new album Bay Dream, which was released last week via Epitaph Records.

They’ll kick off the run with nine shows across the UK before hitting mainland Europe. They'll then return to the UK and wrap up the tour with a set at the Sheffield Foundry on November 17.

A ticket pre-sale will take place at 10am local time on Wednesday (June 27).

Speaking about the new album, frontman David Kelling said: ”I wrote songs in my head until I got a guitar, just going after the sound that I think each song needs individually. So the sound of the album is in constant change."

Prior to the newly announced tour dates, Culture Abuse will play three Rough Trade in-store performances in the UK in July.

Culture Abuse 2018 UK and Europe tour dates

Jul 02: London Rough Trade East, UK

Jul 03: Bristol Rough Trade, UK

Jul 04: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK

Oct 17: Southampton Joiners, UK

Oct 18: Birmingham Actress & Bishop, UK

Oct 19: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Oct 20: Leeds Key Club, UK

Oct 21: Brighton Hope & Ruin, UK

Oct 22: Bristol Exchange, UK

Oct 23: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Oct 24: Manchester Star & Garter, UK

Oct 25: London Boston Music Room, UK

Oct 27: Hasselt Groezrock Indoors, Belgium

Oct 28: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Oct 30: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 31: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Nov 01: Darmstadt Oettinger Villa, Germany

Nov 02: Wien Chelsea, Austria

Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 04: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Nov 07: Bilbao Sala Nave 9, Spain

Nov 08: Gijon Sala Memphis, Spain

Nov 09: Madrid Sala Sirico, Spain

Nov 10: Barcelona Sala Almo2bar, Spain

Nov 13: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany

Nov 14: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Nov 15: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands

Nov 16: Norwich Waterfront Studio, UK

Nov 17: Sheffield Foundry, UK