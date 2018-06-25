Culture Abuse reveal headline UK and European tour

Culture Abuse have announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.
The San Francisco outfit have lined up a total of 26 dates throughout October and November in support of their new album Bay Dream, which was released last week via Epitaph Records.
They’ll kick off the run with nine shows across the UK before hitting mainland Europe. They'll then return to the UK and wrap up the tour with a set at the Sheffield Foundry on November 17.
A ticket pre-sale will take place at 10am local time on Wednesday (June 27).
Speaking about the new album, frontman David Kelling said: ”I wrote songs in my head until I got a guitar, just going after the sound that I think each song needs individually. So the sound of the album is in constant change."
Prior to the newly announced tour dates, Culture Abuse will play three Rough Trade in-store performances in the UK in July.
Culture Abuse 2018 UK and Europe tour dates
Jul 02: London Rough Trade East, UK
Jul 03: Bristol Rough Trade, UK
Jul 04: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK
Oct 17: Southampton Joiners, UK
Oct 18: Birmingham Actress & Bishop, UK
Oct 19: Nottingham Bodega, UK
Oct 20: Leeds Key Club, UK
Oct 21: Brighton Hope & Ruin, UK
Oct 22: Bristol Exchange, UK
Oct 23: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK
Oct 24: Manchester Star & Garter, UK
Oct 25: London Boston Music Room, UK
Oct 27: Hasselt Groezrock Indoors, Belgium
Oct 28: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Oct 30: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Oct 31: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Nov 01: Darmstadt Oettinger Villa, Germany
Nov 02: Wien Chelsea, Austria
Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 04: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Nov 07: Bilbao Sala Nave 9, Spain
Nov 08: Gijon Sala Memphis, Spain
Nov 09: Madrid Sala Sirico, Spain
Nov 10: Barcelona Sala Almo2bar, Spain
Nov 13: Stuttgart Keller Club, Germany
Nov 14: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Nov 15: Rotterdam Rotown, Netherlands
Nov 16: Norwich Waterfront Studio, UK
Nov 17: Sheffield Foundry, UK