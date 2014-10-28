Crossfaith to film headline show

Japanese metalcore outfit Crossfaith have announced plans to film their upcoming London show for a live DVD.

And frontman Kenta Koie reveals they chose to record their first live performance in the UK as the country is like a second home to the band.

He says: “We’re really excited to shoot our very first concert DVD at the legendary KOKO in London. Why did we choose this place and this country? For the last two years we’ve done so many tours around the world but toured the UK eight times. It was also the first place we toured outside of Japan. Every time, we experienced so many things and the UK became a second home.”

The gig on November 20 is one of seven headline dates, with support coming from Silent Screams, Coldrain and Cytota.

Earlier this year, they were forced to cancel run of shows in the US and Canada after guitarist Takemura Kazuki was diagnosed with a repetitive strain injury.

Crossfaith’s most recent album was 2013’s Apocalyze.

Nov 17: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 18: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 20: London KOKO

Nov 21: Birmingham Institute

Nov 22: Newcastle University

Nov 23: Glasgow Garage

Nov 24: Manchester Academy II