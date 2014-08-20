Crossfaith cancel tour dates

Crossfaith have been forced to cancel a string of tour dates in the USA and Canada – but they’ll make their planned appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend.

The Japanese outfit have had to change plans after guitarist Takemura Kazuki was diagnosed with repetitive strain injury and ordered not to play for extended periods of time.

That left the band to choose which shows would go ahead and which ones would be dropped.

They say in a statement: “We are very sad to announce that we have no option but to cancel our Canadian and USA dates in September and October.

“Kazuki will still power on through our UK dates at Kingston Fighting Cocks and the Reading and Leeds festivals. But the tours we have booked would mean adding to Kazuki’s injury over a long period of time and we can’t risk making it worse.

“We hope you all understand. We promise we’ll be back soon, better and stronger than ever.”

The band’s most recent release was The Evolution, a single from 2013’s third album Apocalyze.