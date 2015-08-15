Crossfaith issue Devil’s Party video

Crossfaith have released a video for Devil’s Party from their forthcoming album Xeno.

Due September 18 via UNFD, the follow-up to 2013’s Apocalyze was produced by Josh Wilbur.

Frontman Kenta Koie says: “This is the first music video from our new album Xeno and we put a lot of effort into it. I’m certain that you can feel our vision and concept of the album through this music video.

“Learn the words and sing with me at the show. See you soon.”

Devil’s Party is the third track previewed from the Japanese metalcore outfit’s fourth album following the title track and Ghost In The Mirror.

The three songs are available as instant downloads with pre-orders of Xeno.

Crossfaith will tour the UK with Skindred in November.