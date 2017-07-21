Crossfaith announce details of new Freedom EP

Crossfaith have announced plans to release a new EP.

Titled Freedom, it will arrive on August 4 via UNFD and follows the Japanese outfit’s 2016 EP New Age Warriors, which included the single Rx Overdrive.

Freedom will feature guest appearances from Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds on the title track, and Jesse from The Bonez / Rise on Rockstar Steady.

To mark the announcement, Crossfaith have released a stream of new track Diavolos from the EP.

A statement on Freedom reads: “The EP’s title track, Freedom boasts a fascinating inspiration, similar in theme to Bladerunner and Akira’s Neo Tokyo, the song is written about events in the not so distant future – a group of boys and girls, including one robot female, is on the run from the government.

“Life in this setting has developed very quickly, with everything about convenience – this has inspired an uprising from the band and a group of teenagers who want to know exactly what freedom means and rescue their machine-made-friend to safety.”

Find the Freedom cover art and tracklist below.

Crossfaith Freedom tracklist

Freedom Rockstar Steady Diavolos

