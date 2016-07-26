Crossfaith release Rx Overdrive from EP New Age Warriors

Crossfaith have released a video for their brand new track Rx Overdrive.

It’s taken from their surprise mini-EP titled New Age Warriors which will be released tomorrow (July 27).

Frontman Koie Kenta says: “Welcome to the new era. It’s time to get wild. We are the New Age Warriors, and you can see the future of Crossfaith with our new songs.

“We’re so excited about bringing out more new music to you guys, so get ready!”

Crossfaith have a handful of live dates in the UK planned for next month. They’ll play the Reading And Leeds festivals on August 26 and 27, and the Edinburgh Metal Party on August 29.

Skindred Vs. Crossfaith: Road Ragers