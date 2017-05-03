Crippled Black Phoenix plot European summer tour

Crippled Black Phoenix have announced a European summer tour.

They’ll play eight festival and headline dates across mainland Europe in June, July and August in support of their latest album Bronze, which was released in November last year via Season Of Mist.

Crippled Black Phoenix leader Justin Greaves says: “Hello rockers! We are stoked to bring a fine selection of our songs to you this summer. Make sure to catch our shows this time round – we are not the most touring band. See you in the sun!”

The band’s most recent video was for the track Scared And Alone – an animated promo created by renowned Romanian artist Costin Chioreanu.

The clip is said to revolve “around the illness of depression, which is represented in song and visuals by the metaphorical ‘black dog’ – a slang term expressing this severe and dangerous medical condition.”

Watch the video below.

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Liege La Zone, Belgium

Jun 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jun 21: Segrate SoloMacello Fest, Italy

Jun 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Jun 24: Munich Saint Helena Festival, Germany

Jul 14: Sankt Goarshausen Night of the Prog, Germany

Aug 04: Raversbeuren Lott-Festival, Germany

