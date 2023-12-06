Creeper announce surprise bonus UK tour - and this time it's featuring some seriously intimate venues

Creeper have announced a surprise bonus UK tour mere weeks after wrapping up their acclaimed latest UK headline run. Southampton's favourite histrionic goth-punks will hit the road once more next Spring, taking to some of the most intimate venues they've played in quite some time.

“We want you to know that the dates listed are a direct result of you guys asking for them in comment sections etc, we heard you!” explains frontman Will Gould. “Get advance tickets Friday and support these smaller venues and promoters as well as us. Your support insures we can all keep coming doing this.”

The new dates will be in support of latest album Sanguivore, which has been critically praised across the board and widely reviewed as the best album of their career. Earlier this year, Will Gould explained to Metal Hammer how the album, a vampiric concept record, represents the band's determination to help usher in a new era of theatricality to rock music.

“I love the idea of building a world around your music, making it more than just someone standing on a stage”, says the singer. “That’s what’s exciting to me. If you’re unsatisfied with reality, build your own.”

"We never want to just go onstage and play music – there needs to be something else to it”, he adds. “Jesus Christ, there’s only so many times you can see someone wandering onstage in the clothes they were wearing to go shopping in Tesco that morning.”

See the full list of newly announced Creeper tour dates below.

March 15: Margate Dreamland

March 16: Brighton Chalk

March 17: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

March 18: Norwich Epic

March 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop

March 21: Leeds Project House

March 22: Lincoln The Drill

March 23: Sheffield The Leadmill

March 25: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

March 26: Dublin Whelan’s

March 27: Belfast The Limelight

March 28 : Liverpool Furnace