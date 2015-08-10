Creeper issue Honeymoon video

Creeper have issued a video for their track The Honeymoon Suite.

It’s taken from their Callous Heart EP, due on September 18 via Roadrunner Records. It’ll be their first release since their self-titled debut EP which launched last year.

They previously issued a promo for EP track Lie Awake.

The band say: “We’re over the moon to reveal The Honeymoon Suite. This is the first song we wrote for the EP, and those who have seen us live in the past couple of months may have heard the song in our set. The video picks up where the Lie Awake video left off and carries on a story that flows through this new record.”

Creeper continue their UK tour later this week when they play Hevy Fest on August 14.

Callous Heart tracklist

01. Black Cloud 02. The Honeymoon Suite 03. Allegies 04. Lie Awake 05. Henley’s Ghost

Pre-order your copy of Callous Heart here or via iTunes.