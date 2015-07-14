Creeper confirm Callous Heart EP

Rising stars Creeper will launch their first release with Roadrunner, an EP called Callous Heart, on September 18.

It follows the Southampton goth-punks’ self-titled, self-released debut EP last year, a support tour with Funeral For A Friend and an appearance at Download last month.

They previously released a video for Lie Awake, one of five tracks on the title.

Frontman Will Gould last year told TeamRock: “We can’t just bash out a bunch of songs. Other bands might do it differently, but we always spend time putting a lot of research into our songs. When we’re writing, I always rearrange the walls in my bedroom and make a collage to get a real visual sense of what we’re doing.”

Creeper tour the UK starting next month, with a release party on September 15 in London. Afterwards they play Vans Warped Tour UK in October.

Tracklist

Black Cloud 2. The Honeymoon Suite 3. Allegies 4. Lie Awake 5. Henley’s Ghost

Aug 01: London O2 Academy Islington – with The Misfits

Aug 02: Manchester Club Academy – with The Misfits

Aug 03: Cardiff Undertone

Aug 04: Bristol Motion – with The Misfits

Aug 05: Southampton Engine Rooms – with The Misfits

Aug 14: Hevy Fest

Aug 27: Tunbridge Wells Forum – with Moose Blood

Sep 01: Chester Live Rooms – with Moose Blood

Sep 02: Norwich Owl Sanctuary – with Moose Blood

Sep 04: Bournemouth Sound Circus – with Moose Blood

Sep 05: Plymouth Underground – with Moose Blood

Sep 06: Swansea The Scene – with Moose Blood

Sep 07: Coventry Kasbah – with Moose Blood

Sep 08: Carlisle The Brickyard – with Moose Blood

Sep 15: London The Old Blue Last – EP release show

Oct 18: Vans Warped Tour UK