Creeper confirm Callous Heart EP

Rising stars Creeper will launch their first release with Roadrunner, an EP called Callous Heart, on September 18.
It follows the Southampton goth-punks’ self-titled, self-released debut EP last year, a support tour with Funeral For A Friend and an appearance at Download last month.
They previously released a video for Lie Awake, one of five tracks on the title.
Frontman Will Gould last year told TeamRock: “We can’t just bash out a bunch of songs. Other bands might do it differently, but we always spend time putting a lot of research into our songs. When we’re writing, I always rearrange the walls in my bedroom and make a collage to get a real visual sense of what we’re doing.”
Creeper tour the UK starting next month, with a release party on September 15 in London. Afterwards they play Vans Warped Tour UK in October.
Tracklist
- Black Cloud
2. The Honeymoon Suite
3. Allegies
4. Lie Awake
5. Henley’s Ghost
Tour dates
Aug 01: London O2 Academy Islington – with The Misfits
Aug 02: Manchester Club Academy – with The Misfits
Aug 03: Cardiff Undertone
Aug 04: Bristol Motion – with The Misfits
Aug 05: Southampton Engine Rooms – with The Misfits
Aug 14: Hevy Fest
Aug 27: Tunbridge Wells Forum – with Moose Blood
Sep 01: Chester Live Rooms – with Moose Blood
Sep 02: Norwich Owl Sanctuary – with Moose Blood
Sep 04: Bournemouth Sound Circus – with Moose Blood
Sep 05: Plymouth Underground – with Moose Blood
Sep 06: Swansea The Scene – with Moose Blood
Sep 07: Coventry Kasbah – with Moose Blood
Sep 08: Carlisle The Brickyard – with Moose Blood
Sep 15: London The Old Blue Last – EP release show
Oct 18: Vans Warped Tour UK