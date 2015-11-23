Creeper announce UK headline tour

Creeper have announced a 12-date headline UK tour for early 2016.

They’ll play the shows in support of their EP The Callous Heart, which was released in September after they signed a deal with Roadrunner Records.

The band say: “We are so excited to announce today that next year we will be heading out on our first-ever headline tour. What’s better still is that we have our best friends Grader joining us. I hope you’re all as excited as we are.”

Tickets for the shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

They also head out on the road for further dates with Neck Deep in 2016.

Creeper 2016 UK headline tour

Feb 20: Weymouth Finns

Feb 21: Newport Le Pub

Feb 22: Wrexham Rewind

Feb 23: Edinburgh Mash House

Feb 24: Dundee Beat Generator

Feb 25: Huddersfield The Parish

Feb 26: Peterborough Met Lounge

Feb 27: Coventry Kasbah

Feb 29: Worcester Marrs Bar

Mar 01: Guildford Boileroom

Mar 02: Bath Moles

Mar 04: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Creeper, Neck Deep 2016 UK tour

Feb 01: Digbeth Institute

Feb 02: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 04: Manchester Academy

Feb 05: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 06: London Forum

Apr 16: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Apr 18: Newcastle University Student Union

Apr 19: Leeds Beckett Student Union

Apr 20: Liverpool O2 Academy

Do you want to join Creeper's fright club?