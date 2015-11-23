Creeper announce UK headline tour

Creeper have announced a 12-date headline UK tour for early 2016.
They’ll play the shows in support of their EP The Callous Heart, which was released in September after they signed a deal with Roadrunner Records.
The band say: “We are so excited to announce today that next year we will be heading out on our first-ever headline tour. What’s better still is that we have our best friends Grader joining us. I hope you’re all as excited as we are.”
Tickets for the shows are on sale now via the band’s website.
They also head out on the road for further dates with Neck Deep in 2016.
Creeper 2016 UK headline tour
Feb 20: Weymouth Finns
Feb 21: Newport Le Pub
Feb 22: Wrexham Rewind
Feb 23: Edinburgh Mash House
Feb 24: Dundee Beat Generator
Feb 25: Huddersfield The Parish
Feb 26: Peterborough Met Lounge
Feb 27: Coventry Kasbah
Feb 29: Worcester Marrs Bar
Mar 01: Guildford Boileroom
Mar 02: Bath Moles
Mar 04: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Creeper, Neck Deep 2016 UK tour
Feb 01: Digbeth Institute
Feb 02: Glasgow O2 Academy
Feb 04: Manchester Academy
Feb 05: Cardiff Great Hall
Feb 06: London Forum
Apr 16: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Apr 18: Newcastle University Student Union
Apr 19: Leeds Beckett Student Union
Apr 20: Liverpool O2 Academy