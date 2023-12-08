Creeper's Sanguivore is Metal Hammer's album of the year

Creeper's fantastic vampire concept rock opera Sanguivore has officially been crowned the album of the year by Metal Hammer magazine. Winning a vote conducted by Metal Hammer's staff and writers, the album, which was released in October and received a rave 9/10 review in the mag, tops an absolutely stacked top 50 albums of the year list that features heavy hitters including Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold, Sleep Token, Ville Valo, Skindred, Foo Fighters and more.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in their latest issue, Creeper frontman Will Gould comments: "It's so humbling, especially for the type of record we've made, as the reference points we're drawing from aren't really cool records."

Influenced heavily by rock icons such as Billy Idol, Danzig and the histrionic works of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, Sanguivore was met with acclaim across the board upon release, landing in the top 30 of the UK album charts.

"We always knew we were going for a darker, vampire-themed album for our third record," explains Gould. "I had the whole story written long before we began writing the music. I must've finished before the pandemic.

"Sanguivore represents Creeper better than any of our previous records," he concludes. "The first had the trappings of this pop-punk world that we were never really part of but just got lumped in with. The second was brilliant, but had so many songs that we couldn't play live because they were too soft. Sanguivore is a real representation of this band and what we're about."

Metal Hammer editor Eleanor Goodman adds: “A love letter to Bat Out Of Hell and classic vampire movies, Creeper have made a blood-and-nostalgia-drenched album that’s dramatic, gothic, and above all: FUN! No wonder it united our critics to win the top spot by a landslide.”

See Metal Hammer's top 50 albums of 2023 below, and pick up the latest issue of the magazine to read all about them.

Metal Hammer's 50 best albums of 2023

1. Creeper - Sanguivore

2. Avenged Sevenfold - Life Is But A Dream...

3. Code Orange - The Above

4. Sleep Token - Take Me Back To Eden

5. Metallica - 72 Seasons

6. Svalbard - The Weight Of The Mask

7. Tesseract - The War Of Being

8. Green Lung - This Heathen Land

9. Baroness - Stone

10. Royal Thunder - Rebuilding The Mountain

11. Myrkur - Spine

12. Cattle Decapitation - Terrasite

13. Urne - A Feast For Sorrow

14. Empire State Bastard - Rivers Of Heresy

15. VV - Neon Noir

16. Godflesh - Purge

17. Wytch Hazel - IV: Sacrament

18. Skindred - Smile

19. Katatonia - Sky Void Of Stars

20. Primordial - How It Ends

21. Vexed - Negative Energy

22. Twin Temple - God Is Dead

23. Obituarty - Dying Of Everything

24. Blood Command - World Domination

25. Dødheimsgard - Black Medium Current

26. Tomb Mold - The Enduring Spirit

27. Enslaved - Heimdal

28. Pupil Slicer - Blossom

29. Periphery - V: Djent Is Not A Genre

30. Grave Pleasures - Plagueboys

31. Oxbow - Love's Holiday

32. Blackbraid - Blackbraid II

33. Ken Mode - Void

34. Within Temptation - Bleed Out

35. Sylosis - A Sign Of Things To Come

36. Maggot Heart - Hunger

37. Voyager - Fearless In Love

38. Zulu - A New Tomorrow

39. Mutoid Man - Mutants

40. Orbit Culture - Descent

41. KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

42. Khanate - To Be Cruel

43. Hellripper - Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags

44. Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

45. Spirit Adrift - Ghost At The Gallows

46. Ahab - The Coral Tombs

47. Horrendous - Ontological Mysterium

48. Burner - It All Returns To Nothing

49. Cannibal Corpse - Chaos Horrific

50. Blood Ceremony - The Old Ways Remain

