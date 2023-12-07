The new issue of Metal Hammer is a massive celebration of 2023 starring Metallica, Iron Maiden, Ghost, Babymetal, Avenged Sevenfold and more – and it comes with five exclusive gifts!

By Eleanor Goodman
published

Get a Metallica patch and art print, a Ghost badge, an Iron Maiden poster and a 2024 calendar!

The end of the year has arrived! And the new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates all the moments that defined it. From mega tours to breakout bands and eyebrow-raising controversies – it’s all here.

Like a blessing from Santa/Satan, the magazine also comes with an official Metallica patch and art print, alongside an exclusive Ghost badge featuring Papa in his shiny gold suit.

There’s also a specially designed Iron Maiden commemorative UK tour poster, and a 2024 calendar featuring Sleep Token, Avenged Sevenfold, Babymetal, Nightwish and more. You can’t get these gifts anywhere else!

Inside the issue, there are interviews with heavyweights including Metallica, Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold and Ghost, with the latter's mastermind, Tobias Forge, opens up about his plans for the future, and what it feels like to achieve such incredible success. “I know people talk about how everything went so fast, but now 13 years later, it’s been a long haul of growing into these pants,” he tells us.

We also take you inside metal’s biggest stories – from Slipknot’s internal chaos and the unlikely arrival of Black Sabbath’s ballet to the epic celebration that was Download Festival’s 20th birthday. Want more? We count down the 50 Best Albums of 2023 as chosen by our team of reviewers – but who’s No. 1?

All that, plus Within Temptation, Beartooth, Sophie Lloyd, Skindred, Mark Tremonti, Ihsahn, Lord Of The Lost, Voice Of Baceprot, Orbit Culture, Zulu, Maggot Heart, Code Orange, Creeper, Wytch Hazel, Myrkur and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door. 

Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast. 