Cradle Of Filth delve into Victorian gothic horror in new video

Cradle Of Filth have released a video for their brand new track Heartbreak And Seance.

It’s taken from their upcoming 12th studio album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay which will arrive on September 22 via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the video, Dani Filth says: “Working with such an artistic director as Arturs Berzins was indeed an honour.

“The video shoot was very extensively planned, involving myriad of extras and crew, make-up girls and set builders, a crow, some well-behaved snakes and a considerable amount of snow, candles, water, trees, naked bodies, lamentable mourners, as well as all being submerged in suitably gothic landscapes and vistas.

“And the fact that we travelled to Riga in Latvia to film it was also very unique and interesting.”

Filth adds: “The video itself is fantastic, drawing from the darkly erotic imagery of the album artwork and bringing it to richly technicoloured classical life. We had such a blast shooting it, as the accompanying photos attest to.”

The video for Heartbreak And Seance has been released to coincide with news that pre-orders for Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay are now open – and as a result, the full tracklist has also been revealed.

Find it below, along with the cover art, video and Cradle Of Filth’s upcoming tour dates.

Cradle Of Filth Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay tracklist

Exquisite Torments Await Heartbreak And Seance Achingly Beautiful Wester Vespertine The Seductiveness Of Decay Vengeful Spirit You Will Know The Lion By His Claw Death And The Maiden The Night At Catafalque Manor Alison Hell

Cradle Of Filth UK and Ireland 2017 tour

Oct 30 Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 31: Dublin Academy (Halloween Show), Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 04: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Nov 05: Leeds Church, UK

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 08: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Nov 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

