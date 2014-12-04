Courtney has no say on Cobain doc content

Courtney Love has had no editorial control over the upcoming Kurt Cobain documentary, its director has revealed.

Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck will be released next year via HBO, with the film being given a spring theatre release in the UK.

The Nirvana frontman’s widow approached Brett Morgan to direct the first ever authorised documentary on Cobain, but he says she has had no control over its content.

However, he has worked closely with the couple’s daughter Frances Bean Cobain, who is the project’s executive producer.

Morgen tells The Hollywood Reporter: “Courtney gave me the keys to this kingdom and final cut of the film. At a certain point, I started working more closely with Frances Bean. We agreed that because Courtney was a subject in the film, it would be best if she wasn’t given editorial control.”

He says that Love hasn’t seen the film and he’s not sure whether she ever will watch it. But, he adds: “Courtney brought me into the world, and the film would not exist if she hadn’t reached out to me.

Love is working on a separate Cobain biopic, and she says she has had a hand in picking the cast. It is due to start filming next year.