Cobain authorised documentary in the works

Frances Bean Cobain is working on the first authorised documentary about her late father Kurt's life.

HBO will produce Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, which will be released next year. It will be the first documentary to be made with the full consent of the Nirvana frontman’s family.

Spin reports that Frances Bean Cobain – a visual artist – will serve as the project’s executive producer. Brett Morgan will direct the film and he says it will contain previously unseen material from Cobain’s archives.

Morgan adds: “I started work on this project eight years ago. Like most people, when I started, I figured there would be limited amounts of fresh material to unearth.

“However, once I stepped into Kurt’s archive, I discovered over 200 hours of unreleased music and audio, a vast array of art projects – oil paintings, sculptures – countless hours of never-before-seen home movies, and over 4000 pages of writings that together help paint an intimate portrait of an artist who rarely revealed himself to the media.”

Earlier this year, Cobain’s widow Courtney Love said work would start on a Kurt Cobain biopic within the year. Love said she will have a hand in who is cast in the movie – which is a separate project from the HBO documentary.