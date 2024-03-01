Cosmograf to release first ever live album

UK prog rockers Cosmograf have announced that they will release a new live bootleg style album, Live at The 1865 (The Official Bootleg), through their Gravity Dream label on April 12.

The new album was recorded at the band's show at Southampton's 1865 venue last March on a short and rare burst of live activity from the band with a line-up that featured Lee Abraham (guitar), Kyle Fenton (drums) and Alistair Martin (bass) alongside mainman Robin Armstrong. You can listen to Arcade Machine from the release below.

"I had no intention at all of making any sort of live album for our recent shows, but Iistening back to the soundboard mix for this one, I was kind of surprised how good it sounded." explains Armstrong. "Normally I’d be obsessed in fixing the mistakes and mixing it properly but there was just no way to do that with just a basic stereo track, so I thought it would be fun to release it in all its old school rawness."

Live at The 1865 (The Official Bootleg) will be available in CD, and Bandcamp download formats.

Pre-order Live at The 1865 (The Official Bootleg).