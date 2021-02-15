Cosmograf cancel live October shows with Gungfly

UK prog rockers Cosmograf have announced they've cancelled their proposed live shows with Rikard Sjoblom's Gungfly, citing uncertainly from Brexit and the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Both acts were booked to play at London's Powerhaus and Manchester's Academy venues in October 2021, dates already postponed from last year. These have now been cancelled, but Cosmograf's performance at this year's proposed Summer's End festival is still on at the moment.

"As you know these shows were already re-scheduled from October 2020 and we had no idea at the time that the Covid situation would endure for such an extended period," says Cosmograf mainman Robin Armstrong.

"Since then Brexit has further complicated the travelling situation where bands from Europe can no longer travel freely within Europe to play, with the costs and paperwork in order to do so becoming far too prohibitive for the limited budget we were working to. As a result we were left in a complete no-mans land of not knowing if gigs were going to be allowed to go ahead this year, whether Rikard’s band could even travel to the UK and what the new costs of doing so would be. The risk of significant financial loss or being unable to play, was therefore too great so we have taken the decision to cancel these combined shows.

"The planned Cosmograf appearance at Summer’s End on the 3rd October is still scheduled to go ahead but this is very much subject to the government restrictions on whether the event is still allowed to happen and whether we are allowed enough time to rehearse together as a band.

"We are really disappointed not to be able to play and apologise for the disappointment. We hope we will still get a chance to hit the stage at Summer’s End and will keep you posted on developments for shows further down the line."

For ticket refunds please contact the venues or vendors themselves.

Cosmograf will release their latest album Rattrapante in March.