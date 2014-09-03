COC confirm Keenan return

Corrosion Of Conformity will regroup with Pepper Keenan for an album and tour next year, Reed Mullin has confirmed.

Down member Keenan last worked with COC in 2010, although he never officially left the band. Mullin, along with Woody Weatherman and Mike Dean, have made two albums without him in the interim.

Last month Keenan told TeamRock that reunion discussion were underway, but that it was “going to take a lot of attention.” He added: “We’re talking about going to Europe and playing shows as the Deliverance four-piece and starting from there to get it back together.”

Now drummer Mullin has revealed their plans include an album as well. He tells Heavy Blog Is Heavy: “We’re getting together next year. We’ve done this three-piece enough to where we want to do something different. That’s probably going to happen close to the beginning of the year.”

He admits the current lineup aren’t as high-profile as the classic version. “We’re vanning it around and doing it more old-school, like it was in the 80s,” he says. “But it’s still fun.”

It’s so much fun that he’s been on the road throughout the summer even though he’s waiting to undergo shoulder surgery. He reports: “I was like, ‘If I stay at home I’m just going to be hating life.’ Might as well be out here. Fuck it – it’s going to hurt either way.”