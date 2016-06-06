Corrosion Of Conformity's Reed Mullin suffers booze-related seizure

Corrosion Of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin has left the band’s tour with Clutch and Lamb Of God after suffering an alcohol-related seizure.

Mullin was struck down just as the band were due to take the stage in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday night (June 5). Clutch drummer Jean Paul Gaster and LOG’s Chris Adler filled in to ensure the COC performance went ahead, and the band say they will continue on the road without Mullin.

COC’s bass player Mike Dean says: “This was preceded by prolonged, extreme and unhealthy levels of alcohol consumption, not taking care of himself and who-knows-what else.

“Reed has been unwell for a while and we are praying he gets the help he needs and that he seek treatment for alcohol and drug dependency, not to mention general lifestyle assistance.”

He continues: “We are leaving Reed with the medical experts in Edmonton and pressing on with the help of Jean Paul Gaster and Chris Adler, who quickly learned some songs.

“The show went on and will go on but we will not enable Reed to continue killing himself on our watch.

“Again we ask everyone for prayers for Reed and understanding for our predicament.”

Mullin suffered an earlier seizure while on the road with COC in 2012.

The tour continues tonight (June 6) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and wraps up in in Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 10.