Watch Corrosion Of Conformity's entire set live from Bloodstock 2016

Last month, the mighty Southern riff lords Corrosion Of Conformity stormed into Catton Hall with Pepper Keenan leading the charge. If you weren’t lucky enough to make it to the Friday of Bloodstock festival, you can watch CoC’s entire 45-minute set right now! Sure, it’s not the same as being in a sun-soaked field with a pint of cider in your pint, but you can turn all the lights on in your living room and open a can of Strongbow for a similar effect.

Setlist

Bottom Feeder (El que come abajo)

Broken Man

Seven Days

Señor Limpio

Vote With a Bullet

Who’s Got the Fire

Albatross

Clean My Wounds

And if this has whetted your appetite for camping, drinking and moshing your arse off – VIP tickets for Bloodstock 2017 are now available! Early bird tickets with camping are also onsale, giving you an extra day of heavy fucking metal.

Bloodstock 2017 takes place from August 10-13.

