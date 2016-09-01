Watch Corrosion Of Conformity's entire set live from Bloodstock 2016

Last month, the mighty Southern riff lords Corrosion Of Conformity stormed into Catton Hall with Pepper Keenan leading the charge. If you weren’t lucky enough to make it to the Friday of Bloodstock festival, you can watch CoC’s entire 45-minute set right now! Sure, it’s not the same as being in a sun-soaked field with a pint of cider in your pint, but you can turn all the lights on in your living room and open a can of Strongbow for a similar effect.
Setlist
Bottom Feeder (El que come abajo)
Broken Man
Seven Days
Señor Limpio
Vote With a Bullet
Who’s Got the Fire
Albatross
Clean My Wounds
And if this has whetted your appetite for camping, drinking and moshing your arse off – VIP tickets for Bloodstock 2017 are now available! Early bird tickets with camping are also onsale, giving you an extra day of heavy fucking metal.
Bloodstock 2017 takes place from August 10-13.
Bloodstock 2016: Day One Review
Bloodstock 2016: Day Two Review