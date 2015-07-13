Taylor stunned as Kanye video goes viral

Corey Taylor says he can’t believe the response to his video warning to rapper Kanye West.

He last week shot a video, addressing West’s claim during his Glastonbury performance that he was the “greatest living rock star of all time.”

In the clip, the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman said: “The fact that you had to tell people that kinda says it all. You remind me of the guy who brags about pussy – they never get as much as they brag about. Stop it.”

Since then the video has gone viral, notching up over 3,000,000 views in just four days.

Taylor tells Opie Radio: “I woke up and the academics are in on it. There’s all these blogs on it. Like, ‘Well, Corey actually kind of is the greatest living rock star, and this is why,’ blah-blah-blah.”

Asked if he’s enjoying the experience, he replies: “God, no – because it’s so ridiculous. I’ve written three books, I’ve sold millions of albums, I’m in two different bands, I’m in movies and shit. And this is what it took! Me talking about some hard-on?

“I’m like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, man.’”

The sudden attention only proves what he’s saying in his recent book You’re Making Me Hate You. “Everything has flipped on itself,” Taylor says. “It doesn’t take anything to be famous any more. It used to be, you had to have talent, a work ethic, something special. I was born in the wrong fucking decade.”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently said he hoped the band’s next album would be a concept work in the style of The Beatles or Pink Floyd. Taylor is aiming to record Stone Sour’s sixth album next year.