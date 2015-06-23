Trending

Taylor aims for Stone Sour 6 in '16

By Louder  

Corey will focus on House Of Gold & Bones follow-up after Slipknot tour

Corey Taylor aims to record Stone Sour’s sixth album once Slipknot complete their current tour cycle.

They’ll remain on the road until the middle of next year – but after that he’ll turn his attention to the follow-up to 2013’s House Of Gold & Bones Part 2.

The frontman reported at the weekend that Slipknot would take “a couple of years off” once support duties for .5: The Gray Chapter were complete.

Now Taylor tells The Pulse Of Radio: “In 2016 I’ll probably wrap up touring with Slipknot, somewhere around the summer or whatever.

“I’ll take five minutes off then we’ll start working on a new Stone Sour album.”

The band – who split acrimoniously with Taylor’s Slipknot bandmate Jim Root last year – launched covers EP Meanwhile In Burbank… in April. Two more EPs remain to be released.

