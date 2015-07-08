Corey takes down Kanye

Corey Taylor has ordered Kanye West to stop claiming he’s the world’s greatest rock star.

The rapper, who’s been making the claim for some time, told his audience at Glastonbury last month that they were “watching the greatest living rock star on the planet.”

Now the Slipknot frontman has joined the backlash by issuing an open message to West via Music Choice.

Taylor says: “Kanye, you are not – not – the greatest living rock star of all time.

“The fact that you had to tell people that kinda says it all. You remind me of the guy who brags about pussy – they never get as much as they brag about. Stop it. Stop it!”

Meanwhile, in a Reddit AMA, Taylor has revealed a number of his opinions on other matters. He describes a recent video showing senior citizens watching Slipknot as “fucking hilarious” and says his Mount Rushmore of musicians would feature Ronnie James Dio, Randy Rhoads, Cliff Burton and John Bonham.

Asked to define his career in three of his songs, he replies: “Spit It Out, Bother and Everything Ends – because you should never take for granted the gifts that life has given you.”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently said he hoped the band’s next album would be a concept work in the style of The Beatles or Pink Floyd. Taylor is aiming to record Stone Sour’s sixth album next year.

Jul 24: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Arena, NY

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 09: Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau, VA

Aug 14: Indianapolis Kipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amp, IL

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre NM

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 27: Sao Paulo Anhembi Arena, Brazil

Sep 30: Santiago Moviestar Arena, Chile

Oct 03: Buenos Aires Ciudad Del Rock Argentina

Oct 23: Knotfest, CA

Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA