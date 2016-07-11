Slipknot's Corey Taylor slaps phone out of fan's hand

Corey Taylor slapped a phone out of a front row fan’s hand during a recent live show.

The Slipknot frontman, who got back onstage last month for the first time after undergoing neck surgery, also urges phone-mad gig-goers to “stay home” if they want to text during their set.

But he adds: “It’s actually funny – afterward, the dude totally understood the fuck-up and we laughed together.”

When a fan Tweeted at him to suggest some people have text in urgent circumstances, Taylor replies: “Okay, but it doesn’t mean that I, with a broken neck and still playing a show, can’t get pissed that someone’s ignoring it.”

In 2014, Taylor also admitted that he tries to pour water on people who use their phones at Slipknot shows.

Slipknot are currently touring North America with Marilyn Manson.

Last month, it was revealed that Apple had been granted a patent for technology that could allow them to disable iPhone cameras at gigs or in cinemas.

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

The 10 best Slipknot songs that are definitely NSFW